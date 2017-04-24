Despite reports, Gregg Allman has not entered hospice

Fans of Gregg Allman will be glad to know that according to the rocker's rep, he is not in a hospice as has been rumored.

Rumors that Allman was in hospice circulated on Monday via a radio station report. However, Allman's rep told ABC News that the rumors are not true.

A message on the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's Facebook page reads, "Hey everyone. I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders."

The statement on Facebook went onto thank fans for their support.

"I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending," the rocker wrote. "Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Keep Rockin'."

Allman, 69, has suffered from ill health in recent years, dealing with a respiratory infection, a hernia, a liver transplant and an irregular heartbeat.

In March, he canceled all his 2017 tour dates to support his upcoming album "Southern Blood" due to "health reasons."