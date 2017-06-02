Chris Cornell's widow responds to toxicology report

Late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had several drugs in his system at the time of his suicide, according to a report from the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office.

The document, which was obtained by ABC News, indicates that at the time of his death, Cornell had naloxone in his system, which is used to block the effects of opiods. His system also contained a sedative called butalbital, as well as lorazepam (the generic version of Ativan), barbituates and pseudoephedrine, which is a decongestant.

The toxicology report also states that "these drugs did not contribute to the cause of death.”

In a statement to People magazine, his widow, Vicky Cornell, said she's "heartbroken and devastated" at the findings.

WHAT TO KNOW



"After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgment seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind," she said. "Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back.”

Chris Cornell, 52, was found dead in a Detroit hotel room on May 18. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging, but Vicky Cornell said previously that she believed her husband may have taken more than his usual dose of Ativan, which could have put him in an altered state at the time.

“We very much appreciate all of the love we have received during this extremely difficult time and are dedicated to helping others in preventing this type of tragedy," she told People today.

A rep for the Cornells did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.