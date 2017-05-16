Chris Soules pleads not guilty to leaving scene of fatal accident

Former "Bachelor" Chris Soules has plead not guilty in the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which occurred last month in Iowa.

In paperwork obtained by ABC News, Soules waived his right to be arraigned in open court and instead filed his plea via his legal team today.

According to the official police report from the accident and later Soules himself in released 911 tapes, the former reality star "rear-ended" a man in a tractor, who went into a ditch and later died at the hospital.

"He's not conscious," Soules says in the police recording. "He doesn't appear to be [breathing]."

Soules was charged with leaving the scene of a fatality motor vehicle accident, a felony in Iowa, and was uninjured in the incident.

"Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening in a rural part of Iowa near his home," his publicist told ABC News at the time of the accident. "He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher's family.”