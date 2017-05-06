"Flip or Flop" hosts Christina and Tarek El Moussa have left many fans wondering if they'll ever rekindle, especially after the two made some joint appearances in the past few months.

Still, when Christina was asked if the two would ever hook up again after their split last December, she told E! News no.

"I have never gone back in the ex category," she continued, adding that she never would.

Fun evening presenting at the day time Emmy awards ... ??and super excited to start filming a brand new season of #fliporflop ? A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

The former couple, who host the reality TV show "Flip or Flop," raised eyebrows and some fans' expectations when they appeared on the red carpet together at the Daytime Emmy Awards last Sunday.

It was their second appearance together in recent months. The two were all smiles at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas back in February.

Christina El Moussa, 33, said although they're working together for the sake of their HGTV series, they're simply friends.

"We're actually really good. We've been separated for almost a year now," she explained. "We've made a lot of progress on our relationship. We're just really focused on the kids, and we're really excited to start on 15 new episodes of 'Flip or Flop.'"

#Taylor did SOOO #amazing at her Peter Pan performance!!!! Now... dad gets to watch it for the next THREE nights lol but worth every moment... LOVE HER ?? A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Mar 15, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce after seven years of marriage and two children, according to People magazine.

In a statement to ABC News released in December, the "Flip or Flop" stars addressed their split saying that they have experienced "challenges in their marriage." The estranged couple also confirmed that last year police came to their home "in an abundance of caution," but added, "there was no violence and no charges were filed."

ABC News corroborated that information with local police.

"During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be," the TV hosts said in December. "We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together."