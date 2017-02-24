Despite appearing together at a recent summit in Las Vegas, "Flip or Flop" hosts Tarek and Christina El Moussa are still headed toward divorce.

Christina El Moussa recently opened up about how she told her 6-year-old daughter Taylor about her divorce.

The estranged couple, who are divorcing after seven years of marriage, are also parents to an 18-month-old son,Brayden.

"We just tried to be really vague [initially]," Christina El Moussa told People magazine. "We’re always remodeling our house or the yard, so when I moved out with the kids temporarily, we didn’t really get into it, and she didn’t ask."

Still, it wasn't long before her eldest child realized what was happening and even asked about the possibility of reconciliation, Christina El Moussa, 33, said.

"Taylor asked if we could get back together," El Moussa revealed. "We had to explain that sometimes couples get divorced but that she and Brayden are our number one priority. We’ll always be a family."

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

Earlier this week on "Good Morning America", Christina El Moussa said that her "kids are transitioning well."

"Tarek and I are friends and we have a lot of support from our family," she added then.

The El Moussas first addressed their split last December, telling ABC News in a statement at the time that they had experienced "challenges in their marriage." The estranged couple also confirmed that police had come to their home last year "in an abundance of caution," but added, "there was no violence and no charges were filed."

ABC News corroborated that information with local police.

The former couple is currently filming season 7 of their hit HGTV series, "Flip or Flop."