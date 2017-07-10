Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated one year of wedded bliss by taking a tropical vacation in Mexico.

And in true form, the Grammy Award winner went over the top for her present to Wilson. She gave the NFL quarterback an airplane banner that read, "Happy 1 Year Baby. Yay!"

A video posted to Instagram Thursday depicts Ciara, 31, showing the gift to Wilson, 27, along with her two children.

"Mommy put a cool sign up in the sky," Wilson tells 3-year-old Future, Ciara's son from a previous relationship.

The couple also welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sienna Princess Wilson, in April.

Happy 1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down... #ForeverTogether ?? A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

"HAPPY 1 YEAR BABY! YAY! I ??U!"...I'm Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly 1 of the Best years of my life. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Their weekend vacation also included relaxing in a luxury suite.

Ciara showed off the romantic set-up by posting a picture to Instagram Sunday.

"I tried to plan things for the day, but he wouldn't let me," she wrote in the caption. "'Twas A Perfect Day. The simple things are the sweetest."

I tried to plan things for the day, but he wouldn't let me..'Twas A Perfect Day. The simple things are the sweetest..??@DangeRussWilson #1yearAnniversary A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

In his own anniversary message, Wilson, 27, posted a sweet video of the two from their wedding, held in a castle in England, last July.

"1 year has been amazing ... forever is even better," the video read.

Love. Indescribable Love. 1 year!

Years don't matter however when it's Forever. @Ciara pic.twitter.com/0xMfYGb4aA — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 7, 2017

Ciara, whose last name is Harris, and Wilson wed in July 2016, after a nearly four-month engagement. They were first linked in 2015 and made headlines after they disclosed they would abstain from sex until marriage.

It was the first marriage for Ciara and the second marriage for Wilson, whose first marriage, to his high school sweetheart, ended in 2014.