Courtney Love talks Menendez brothers movie role, bond with daughter Frances Bean

Courtney Love is appearing in Lifetime's upcoming original movie, "Menendez: Blood Brothers."

In the film, Love plays Kitty Menendez, who was murdered, along with her husband Jose, in 1989 by their sons, Lyle and Erik Menendez. Love spoke to "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan on how she prepared for the role.

"There's not a lot on Kitty," Love said. "There's like four photos, a little tiny clip of video. I kind of had to make her up and I read as many books as I could, saw as many things as I could and did as much research. We kind of got the point that she was in life not happy."

Love said the story is taken from the transcripts of the infamous trial.

"It's a re-imagining of the case as though ... everything they testified to were true," she added. "It's from the boy's perspective."

When she's not in front of the camera, Love said she enjoys spending time with her daughter, 24-year-old Frances Bean Cobain--her only child with late husband Kurt Cobain of Nirvana.

"We like to do art together," Love said of Frances Bean. "We like to play guitar together. We hang out a lot. We live about two minutes away from each other, so I see her quite often. She's a great kid."

Kurt Cobain died in 1994 after taking his own life. Frances Bean was just 1 at the time. Love said that her daughter reminds her of Cobain in many ways.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage via Getty Images

"Well she looks a lot like him so there's always that," Love said. "She's enigmatic like he was and she's got a very dry, kind of sick sense of humor that he had. I mean, he had a really sick sense of humor but dry and she's able to cut people down with one line like he was able to do. He was really good at that."

She continued, "I'm so proud of her. She won't do anything until she does it on her own. She's very stubborn that way."

"Menendez: Blood Brothers," premieres on Lifetime on June 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.