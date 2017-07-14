D23 Expo: The latest on 'Frozen 2,' 'Toy Story 4' and more revealed

The D23 Expo kicked off in Anaheim, Calif. on Friday, and in the afternoon Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter previewed what to expect from the highly-anticipated upcoming films from the studio.

High profile sequels "Frozen 2," "Wreck-It Ralph 2," and "The Incredibles 2" were among the movies discussed.

“I’m so excited about our upcoming movies; they are all hilarious, emotional, beautiful and make you think,” he said. “It's a great mix of incredibly creative and surprising new worlds and characters and stories we love returning to. Our filmmakers are putting so much heart into these films -- I can't wait for people to see them.”

Lasseter, who will serve as executive producer on the animated films, also delved into "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," a 21-minute feature that will be paired with the new Pixar film, "Coco," which is set to premiere later this year.

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad will reprise their roles in the feature. Gad, the voice of Olaf, surprised the crowd with a live performance of the all-new original song “That Time of Year,” written by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson.

Other highlights from the panel included:

"Frozen 2" The sequel to the 2013 hit film will be titled "Frozen 2" for now. Lasseter joked that it will not be called "Fro-Yo," or "Thawed." The film, which will be directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and produced by Peter Del Vecho, will premiere November 27, 2019.

"Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" A trailer for the upcoming film, which is expected to premiere Nov. 21, 2018, revealed that in the sequel, Ralph and Vanellope (voiced by Sarah Silverman, who appeared on stage) have to travel into the internet to find a part for her game, which broke. New characters include Yesss (a trendsetting algorithm voiced by Taraji P. Henson). The clip shown also features Vanellope hanging out with all the Disney princesses -- a moment that caused the audience to erupt into hysterical laughter. The movie skewers and plays with all the princess stereotypes -- essentially, Disney is poking fun at itself.

"Incredibles 2" Writer/director Brad Bird took the stage to show off new expressions characters will make in the film, proving that technology has improved since "The Incredibles" premiered in 2004. This time around, the family -- voiced by Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Hugo Milner (new Dash), and Sam Jackson -- who were also on-stage, live among new allies and face a new villain. "Incredibles 2" will premiere June 15, 2018.

"Toy Story 4" Lasseter said that rather than direct himself, he will mentor director Josh Cooley for the fourth installment, which is due out June 21, 2019. Cooley, who started as an intern at Pixar in 2003 working on "Cars," showed a video about what they're working on at the studio.

"Coco" The director and producers came out to explain the film’s premise, which involves an aspiring musician, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), who looks up to a famous singer, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). At the panel, audiences were shown Bratt's screen test and two extended clips, including one in which Miguel crosses over from the world of the living to the world of the dead. Bratt and other cast members performed a song from the film, "Remember Me." "Coco" and "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" will premiere Nov. 22, 2017.

Untitled Disneytoon Studios Film John Lasseter kicked off the presentation by announcing Disneytoon Studios’ original new animated movie, “Untitled DTS Film.” Directed by Klay Hall and Bobs Gannaway, and produced by Ferrell Barron, the theatrical feature film explores the future of aviation—taking moviegoers to the edge of discovery in the air -- and beyond. “Untitled DTS Film” opens in theaters on April 12, 2019.

Untitled Dan Scanlon film Dan Scanlon, who directed "Monsters University," will direct an untitled film set in a suburban fantasy world where unicorns are as common as rats. This film is personal for the Scanlon, whose father died when he was one and his brother was three. Scanlon never heard his dad's voice until someone found an old audio tape. In the new movie, two teen brothers try to find a way to spend one day with their late father.

