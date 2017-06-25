Congrats are in order for Erin Andrews!

The "Dancing with the Stars" host wed her longtime boyfriend, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, on Saturday in Montana, ABC News has confirmed.

The couple began dating in 2012 and became engaged in December.

Andrews, 39, opened up about her engagement on "Good Morning America" back in January.

"We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland," Andrews detailed. "I was bawling like a child."

