'Dancing with the Stars' host Erin Andrews weds Jarret Stoll

Jun 25, 2017, 2:05 PM ET
PHOTO: Jarret Stoll and Erin Andrews attend the An Unforgettable Evening held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel, Feb. 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Congrats are in order for Erin Andrews!

The "Dancing with the Stars" host wed her longtime boyfriend, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, on Saturday in Montana, ABC News has confirmed.

A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

The couple began dating in 2012 and became engaged in December.

Andrews, 39, opened up about her engagement on "Good Morning America" back in January.

"We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland," Andrews detailed. "I was bawling like a child."

