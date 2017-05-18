'Dancing With the Stars' Normani Kordei twists her ankle days before finale

"Dancing With the Stars" finalist Normani Kordei has twisted her ankle, but is still doing her best preparing for next week's finale.

In video obtained by ABC News, Val Chmerkovskiy lifts his partner Kordei up for a move and she comes down funny on her ankle.

“She twisted her ankle per the clip in yesterday's rehearsals. She is still rehearsing and getting ready for the finale," a spokesperson for the show told ABC News.

Kordei has been at the top of the leaderboard all season, and she is set to face off again Rashad Jennings and David Ross next week for the championship.

Last week, Simone Biles scored a perfect 40, but was still sent home. The Olympian later joked that she thought the show was pulling a "Steve Harvey" on her sending her home and was actually wrong.

"Dancing With the Stars" returns for the season finale Monday night on ABC.