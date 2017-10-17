New documentary gives rare look into personal life of George Michael

Oct 17, 2017, 10:33 AM ET
PHOTO: Singer George Michael performs on stage at the Olympico Stadium, on July 21, 2007, in Rome.
WATCH Documentary gives rare look at personal life of George Michael

Singer George Michael is giving fans a rare glimpse into his life nearly 10 months after his death.

A new documentary, called “George Michael: Freedom,” is narrated, edited and co-directed by Michael, who died last Christmas at the age of 53.

Michael’s directing partner and longtime friend, David Austin, said the Michael known by his fans was not the whole person.

PHOTO: Singer George Michael poses at the George Michael: A Different Story photocall during the 55th annual Berlinale International Film Festival, Feb. 16, 200,5 in Berlin.
Singer George Michael poses at the "George Michael: A Different Story" photocall during the 55th annual Berlinale International Film Festival, Feb. 16, 200,5 in Berlin.

“They're going to see George in his own words, never seen before, never talked about before,” Austin, who produced and directed the documentary, told ABC News. “You'll see a side of George that nobody's ever seen before.”

The former Wham! singer died on Dec. 25 "peacefully at home," his representative told ABC News at the time. The coroner from Oxfordshire in southern England later ruled that Michael died of natural causes.

PHOTO: Singer-songwriter George Michael of Wham!, performing on stage during the pop duo's 1985 world tour, Jan. 1985.
Singer-songwriter George Michael of Wham!, performing on stage during the pop duo's 1985 world tour, Jan. 1985.

ABC News today aired an exclusive clip of the documentary, which premieres Oct. 21 on Showtime. The clip goes behind the scenes of Michael’s most iconic music video, “Freedom! ’90” that starred five of the most famous supermodels of the 1990s.

“It's something we can all look back on, ‘my girls’ as I call us, and look at that with great memories,” one of the supermodels, Naomi Campbell, says in the documentary.

George Michael during the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, in Los Angeles, Sept. 9, 1989.
George Michael during the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, in Los Angeles, Sept. 9, 1989.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford says of the iconic video, “If that song ever comes on anywhere, in the car, on the radio, it transports me back to that time.”

“Freedom” marked a career high for Michael but also the beginning of the singer’s exit from the spotlight. Michael later refused to promote his 1990 album “Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1.”

That choice led to a highly-publicized battle with his record label, Sony.

PHOTO: A portrait of George Michael of Wham!, in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 1985.
A portrait of George Michael of Wham!, in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 1985.

Sony recently announced it will re-release "Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1." on Oct. 20. The album was produced, arranged and written almost entirely by Michael, according to Sony.

Austin said he does not believe Michael would have stepped back into the spotlight to promote the documentary.

“No chance,” he said.

Behind the scenes, Austin said Michael was a “good sport” who could always laugh at himself.

“That’s what people loved,” he said.

ABC News' Eric Jones and Michael Rothman contributed to this report.