Singer George Michael is giving fans a rare glimpse into his life nearly 10 months after his death.

A new documentary, called “George Michael: Freedom,” is narrated, edited and co-directed by Michael, who died last Christmas at the age of 53.

Michael’s directing partner and longtime friend, David Austin, said the Michael known by his fans was not the whole person.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

“They're going to see George in his own words, never seen before, never talked about before,” Austin, who produced and directed the documentary, told ABC News. “You'll see a side of George that nobody's ever seen before.”

The former Wham! singer died on Dec. 25 "peacefully at home," his representative told ABC News at the time. The coroner from Oxfordshire in southern England later ruled that Michael died of natural causes.

Michael Putland/Getty Images

ABC News today aired an exclusive clip of the documentary, which premieres Oct. 21 on Showtime. The clip goes behind the scenes of Michael’s most iconic music video, “Freedom! ’90” that starred five of the most famous supermodels of the 1990s.

“It's something we can all look back on, ‘my girls’ as I call us, and look at that with great memories,” one of the supermodels, Naomi Campbell, says in the documentary.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Supermodel Cindy Crawford says of the iconic video, “If that song ever comes on anywhere, in the car, on the radio, it transports me back to that time.”

“Freedom” marked a career high for Michael but also the beginning of the singer’s exit from the spotlight. Michael later refused to promote his 1990 album “Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1.”

That choice led to a highly-publicized battle with his record label, Sony.

Michael Putland/Getty Images

Sony recently announced it will re-release "Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1." on Oct. 20. The album was produced, arranged and written almost entirely by Michael, according to Sony.

Austin said he does not believe Michael would have stepped back into the spotlight to promote the documentary.

“No chance,” he said.

Behind the scenes, Austin said Michael was a “good sport” who could always laugh at himself.

“That’s what people loved,” he said.

ABC News' Eric Jones and Michael Rothman contributed to this report.