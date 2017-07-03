Elle King posts hopeful message on her 28th birthday

It’s singer Elle King’s birthday and it seems she is ready to turn over a new leaf.

On Instagram, she wrote a message to her 27th year, calling it “one for the f------ books.”

“I didn't know one person could get the chance to feel this many things in a lifetime. Let alone one year,” King wrote. "It's funny to look back on what your younger self would call a hard year. Haha. Oh I wish I could tell her to slow down. But I don't judge her."

The past months have brought big changes for King. In May, she revealed that she had split from Scottish soccer player Andrew "Fergie" Ferguson, whom she had secretly married in 2016. In her post today, she thanked him "for loving me."

“I'm excited and honored to have the opportunity to redefine love for us, as friends,” she wrote of Ferguson. “But I'm excited to get to know myself. I'm scared. I hope she likes me. I hear she's pretty fun to party with.”

King concluded by saying she’s continuing to fight her depression and PTSD, which she opened up about in other posts over the weekend.

“I love myself now and no one can ever take that away from me," she wrote. "So, 28: bring it on."