Erin Andrews Reveals Battle With Cervical Cancer

Jan 24, 2017, 12:47 PM ET
PHOTO: Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews speaks with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones after the second of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Atlanta, Oct. 30, 2016. PlayDavid Goldman/AP Photo
"Dancing With the Stars" co-host Erin Andrews revealed Tuesday that she battled cervical cancer late last year.

The 38-year-old told Sports Illustrated's MMQB in a new interview that she underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

At the time, Andrews, who is also a sideline reporter on "Fox NFL Sunday," missed two tapings of "DWTS," but told her oncologist: "I’m not watching any football games at home. This is [Fox’s] Super Bowl year, and I’m not missing the Super Bowl."

Five days later, she was back to work on the sidelines of a Green Bay Packers game.

"Should I have been standing for a full game five days after surgery? Let’s just say the doctor didn’t recommend that," Andrews told SI. "But just as I felt during my trial, sports were my escape. I needed to be with my crew."

Andrews went through a second procedure on Nov. 1 and was later told she wouldn't need radiation or chemotherapy.

The cancer battle came toward the end of an emotional year for Andrews. In March, she was awarded $55 million in her civil lawsuit against a stalker and a hotel owner over a secret recording and release of a video showing her naked during a hotel stay.

"Throughout my career, all I’ve ever wanted is to just fit in," Andrews told Sports Illustrated. "That I had this extra baggage with the scandal, I didn’t want to be any different. I felt that way about being sick too. I don’t want players or coaches to look at me differently."

She ended the year on a happier note. Last month, Andrews got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, hockey player Jarret Stoll.