What we are excited about for San Diego Comic-Con 2017

San Diego Comic-Con officially begins tonight and will last through the weekend.

Although Disney's D23 Expo just wrapped last weekend, in which fans were treated to the first footage from next year's "Avengers: Infinity War," this weekend's festivities are expected to showcase more.

There is WAY too much happening at Comic-Con International: San Diego to list it all, but here's some of the top panels and events planned.

1 - 'Justice League'

After the success of "Wonder Woman," fans are salivating for the Nov. 17 release of "Justice League," that will not only feature Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck, but also Jason Mamoa as Aquaman and others. There are already a few trailers out, but it won't surprise fans if the Warner Bros. panel drops another thrilling clip. Plus, Superman, who died in 2016's "Dawn of Justice," has been expected to return -- so maybe this is the time for that!

The cast is also slated to be at the panel to talk about the film.

2 - 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'

The "Kingsman" crew, including stars like Halle Berry, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges, take over Hall H on Thursday morning to showcase the sequel to the 2015 surprise hit.

Tatum plus Bridges and Berry equal a lot of excited fans for this September film.

3 - 'Westworld'

Saturday might just belong to "Westworld," as the HBO smash hit, which cleaned up at the Emmy nominations last week, will host a panel later in the day that will include Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden and more.

4 - 'Game of Thrones'

Yep, the season 7 premiere had everyone raving about "GOT's" return this past weekend, and now the cast will speak to fans before the follow-up episode. On Friday, stars Sophie Turner, Gwendoline Christie and more will grace Hall H with their presence.

5 - Netflix

Netflix is going to have a field day at this year's Comic-Con. In addition to Marvel's "The Defenders," the streaming services answer to the big screen's "Avengers," there are also panels for "Stranger Things" season 2 and original films like "Bright and Death Note."

"The Defenders" will take the stage in the early evening on Friday, with the kids from "Stranger Things" taking over at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Don't be surprised to get details and clips from both panels. We still don't know too much about Sigourney Weaver's nefarious character Alexandra in "Defenders."

6 - 'Legion'

The "New Mutants" story line on FX, featuring Dan Stevens and Aubrey Plaza, was a huge, surprise hit this past year, pulling even more non-comic fans into the genre.

Friday at 5 p.m., the cast will talk about the highly-anticipated follow-up season and what to expect. Should fans "expect" a first look?

7 - 'Fear the Walking Dead' and 'Walking Dead'

AMC will bring out its biggest stars this weekend to promote both its "Walking Dead" franchises. Back-to-back panels will take place on Friday with Kim Dickens, Andrew Lincoln and more!

8 - Literally anything else you can think of!

Yep, you read that correctly. There is so much news that could break this weekend that you just can't predict.

Will anything be revealed from "Deadpool 2"? Will there be another "Thor: Ragnarok" trailer? Sometimes, there's just no way to know all the surprises that come from this huge event. These movies don't have official panels as of yet, but could squeak into their respective studio's block of time in a big way.

Also, lots should come from CW's flagship hero shows like "The Flash," "Supergirl" and more.

For the full schedule, head over to Comic-Con.org.

