See an exclusive first look at Reese Witherspoon in 'Home Again'

An exclusive sneak peek for the upcoming romantic comedy "Home Again" debuted on "Good Morning America" today.

The film follows mother of two Alice Kinney (played by Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon) after she moves to Los Angeles following the separation from her husband (played by Michael Sheen).

While out celebrating her birthday, Kinney meets three young aspiring filmmakers who are in search of a place to live. Kinney lets the trio stay in her guesthouse until they can find a permanent place, but drama and shenanigans ensue when her ex-husband decides to re-enter her life.

"Home Again," which is produced by "It's Complicated" filmmaker Nancy Meyers and directed by her daughter, Hallie Meyers-Shyer, hits theaters nationwide on September 8, 2017.