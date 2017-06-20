'Fate of the Furious,' 'Pirates' lead Teen Choice 2017 nominations

The first wave of nominees for this summer's Teen Choice awards have been announced, and "The Fate of the Furious" and Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" are tops. Both have nods for Choice Action Movie.
"Fate of the Furious" star Dwayne Johnson is up for Choice Action Movie Actor, along with co-star Vin Diesel, who's also nominated for "xXx: Return of Xander Cage." Johnson also is a contender for Choice Fantasy Movie Actor for "Moana."
"Power Rangers," Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" also have multiple nominations.
On the TV side, NBC's "This Is Us" and Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars" are nominated in multiple categories.
ABC News and Marvel are owned by Disney.
The 2017 Teen Choice Awards air August 13 on Fox; fans can vote now at TeenChoice.com.
MOVIES
- Choice Action Movie
- Logan
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- The Fate of the Furious
- Transformers: The Last Knight
- Wonder Woman
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage
- Choice Action Movie Actor
- Brenton Thwaites -– Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Chris Pine -– Wonder Woman
- Dwayne Johnson -– The Fate of the Furious
- Hugh Jackman -– Logan
- Johnny Depp -– Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Vin Diesel -– The Fate of the Furious,” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage
- Choice Action Movie Actress
- Deepika Padukone -– xXx: Return of Xander Cage
- Gal Gadot -– Wonder Woman
- Kaya Scodelario -– Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Michelle Rodriguez -– The Fate of the Furious
- Nina Dobrev -– xXx: Return of Xander Cage
- Ruby Rose -– xXx: Return of Xander Cage
- Choice Sci-Fi Movie
- Arrival
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Power Rangers
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- The Space Between Us
- Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor
- Asa Butterfield -– The Space Between Us
- Chris Pratt -– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Dacre Montgomery -– Power Rangers
- Diego Luna -– Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Jeremy Renner -– Arrival
- Tom Hiddleston -– Kong: Skull Island
- Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
- Amy Adams -– Arrival
- Becky G -– Power Rangers
- Brie Larson -– Kong: Skull Island
- Felicity Jones –- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Naomi Scott –- Power Rangers
- Zoe Saldana –- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Choice Fantasy Movie
- Beauty and the Beast
- Doctor Strange
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- Moana
- Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
- Asa Butterfield –- Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- Benedict Cumberbatch –- Doctor Strange
- Dan Stevens –- Beauty and the Beast
- Dwayne Johnson –- Moana
- Eddie Redmayne –- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
- Auli'i Cravalho –- Moana
- Emma Watson –- Beauty and the Beast
- Eva Green –- Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- Katherine Waterston –- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Rachel McAdams –- Doctor Strange
- Choice Drama Movie
- Before I Fall
- Everything, Everything
- Gifted
- Hidden Figures
- The Edge of Seventeen
- The Shack
- Choice Drama Movie Actor
- Andrew Garfield –- Hacksaw Ridge
- Chris Evans –- Gifted
- Kian Lawley –- Before I Fall
- Nick Robinson –- Everything, Everything
- Taylor Lautner –- Run the Tide
- Choice Drama Movie Actress
- Amandla Stenberg –- Everything, Everything
- Emma Watson –- The Circle
- Hailee Steinfeld –- The Edge of Seventeen
- Taraji P. Henson –- Hidden Figures
- Zoey Deutch –- Before I Fall
- Choice Comedy Movie
- Cars 3
- Finding Dory
- Keeping Up with the Joneses
- Table 19
- The LEGO Batman Movie
TELEVISION
- Choice Drama TV Show
- Empire
- Famous In Love
- Pretty Little Liars
- Riverdale
- Star
- This Is Us
- Choice Drama TV Actor
- Cole Sprouse –- Riverdale
- Ian Harding –- Pretty Little Liars
- Jesse Williams –- Grey's Anatomy
- Jussie Smollett –- Empire
- Milo Ventimiglia –- This Is Us
- Sterling K. Brown –- This Is Us
- Choice Drama TV Actress
- Ashley Benson –- Pretty Little Liars
- Bella Thorne –- Famous In Love
- Lucy Hale –- Pretty Little Liars
- Sasha Pieterse –- Pretty Little Liars
- Shay Mitchell –- Pretty Little Liars
- Troian Bellisario –- Pretty Little Liars
- Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
- Stranger Things
- Supernatural
- Teen Wolf
- The Vampire Diaries
- Timeless
- Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
- Bob Morley –- The 100
- Dylan O'Brien –- Teen Wolf
- Ian Somerhalder –- The Vampire Diaries
- Jensen Ackles –- Supernatural
- Joseph Morgan –- The Originals
- Matthew Daddario –- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
- Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
- Abigail Spencer –- Timeless
- Eliza Taylor –- The 100
- Emeraude Toubia –- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
- Jennifer Morrison –- Once Upon A Time
- Kat Graham –- The Vampire Diaries
- Lana Parrilla –- Once Upon a Time
- Choice Comedy TV Show
- Baby Daddy
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Fuller House
- Jane the Virgin
- One Day at a Time
- Young & Hungry
- Choice Comedy TV Actor
- Andy Samberg –- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Anthony Anderson –- black-ish
- Hudson Yang –- Fresh Off the Boat
- Jaime Camil –- Jane the Virgin
- Jean-Luc Bilodeau –- Baby Daddy
- Micah Fowler –- Speechless
- Choice Comedy TV Actress
- Candace Cameron Bure –- Fuller House
- Emma Roberts –- Scream Queens
- Gina Rodriguez –- Jane the Virgin
- Rose McIver –- iZombie
- Yara Shahidi –- black-ish
- Zendaya –- K.C. Undercover
- Choice Animated TV Show
- Bob's Burgers
- Family Guy
- Gravity Falls
- Rick and Morty
- Sonic Boom
- Steven Universe