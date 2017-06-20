'Fate of the Furious,' 'Pirates' lead Teen Choice 2017 nominations

The first wave of nominees for this summer's Teen Choice awards have been announced, and "The Fate of the Furious" and Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" are tops. Both have nods for Choice Action Movie.

"Fate of the Furious" star Dwayne Johnson is up for Choice Action Movie Actor, along with co-star Vin Diesel, who's also nominated for "xXx: Return of Xander Cage." Johnson also is a contender for Choice Fantasy Movie Actor for "Moana."

"Power Rangers," Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" also have multiple nominations.

On the TV side, NBC's "This Is Us" and Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars" are nominated in multiple categories.

ABC News and Marvel are owned by Disney.

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards air August 13 on Fox; fans can vote now at TeenChoice.com.

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie

Logan

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Fate of the Furious

Transformers: The Last Knight

Wonder Woman

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actor

Brenton Thwaites -– Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Chris Pine -– Wonder Woman

Dwayne Johnson -– The Fate of the Furious

Hugh Jackman -– Logan

Johnny Depp -– Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Vin Diesel -– The Fate of the Furious,” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actress

Deepika Padukone -– xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Gal Gadot -– Wonder Woman

Kaya Scodelario -– Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Michelle Rodriguez -– The Fate of the Furious

Nina Dobrev -– xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Ruby Rose -– xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

Arrival

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Power Rangers

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Space Between Us

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Asa Butterfield -– The Space Between Us

Chris Pratt -– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Dacre Montgomery -– Power Rangers

Diego Luna -– Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jeremy Renner -– Arrival

Tom Hiddleston -– Kong: Skull Island

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Amy Adams -– Arrival

Becky G -– Power Rangers

Brie Larson -– Kong: Skull Island

Felicity Jones –- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Naomi Scott –- Power Rangers

Zoe Saldana –- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Fantasy Movie

Beauty and the Beast

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Moana

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

Asa Butterfield –- Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Benedict Cumberbatch –- Doctor Strange

Dan Stevens –- Beauty and the Beast

Dwayne Johnson –- Moana

Eddie Redmayne –- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

Auli'i Cravalho –- Moana

Emma Watson –- Beauty and the Beast

Eva Green –- Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Katherine Waterston –- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Rachel McAdams –- Doctor Strange

Choice Drama Movie

Before I Fall

Everything, Everything

Gifted

Hidden Figures

The Edge of Seventeen

The Shack

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Andrew Garfield –- Hacksaw Ridge

Chris Evans –- Gifted

Kian Lawley –- Before I Fall

Nick Robinson –- Everything, Everything

Taylor Lautner –- Run the Tide

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Amandla Stenberg –- Everything, Everything

Emma Watson –- The Circle

Hailee Steinfeld –- The Edge of Seventeen

Taraji P. Henson –- Hidden Figures

Zoey Deutch –- Before I Fall

Choice Comedy Movie

Cars 3

Finding Dory

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Table 19

The LEGO Batman Movie

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show

Empire

Famous In Love

Pretty Little Liars

Riverdale

Star

This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse –- Riverdale

Ian Harding –- Pretty Little Liars

Jesse Williams –- Grey's Anatomy

Jussie Smollett –- Empire

Milo Ventimiglia –- This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown –- This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

Ashley Benson –- Pretty Little Liars

Bella Thorne –- Famous In Love

Lucy Hale –- Pretty Little Liars

Sasha Pieterse –- Pretty Little Liars

Shay Mitchell –- Pretty Little Liars

Troian Bellisario –- Pretty Little Liars

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

Teen Wolf

The Vampire Diaries

Timeless

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Bob Morley –- The 100

Dylan O'Brien –- Teen Wolf

Ian Somerhalder –- The Vampire Diaries

Jensen Ackles –- Supernatural

Joseph Morgan –- The Originals

Matthew Daddario –- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Abigail Spencer –- Timeless

Eliza Taylor –- The 100

Emeraude Toubia –- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Jennifer Morrison –- Once Upon A Time

Kat Graham –- The Vampire Diaries

Lana Parrilla –- Once Upon a Time

Choice Comedy TV Show

Baby Daddy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

Young & Hungry

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg –- Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson –- black-ish

Hudson Yang –- Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil –- Jane the Virgin

Jean-Luc Bilodeau –- Baby Daddy

Micah Fowler –- Speechless

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure –- Fuller House

Emma Roberts –- Scream Queens

Gina Rodriguez –- Jane the Virgin

Rose McIver –- iZombie

Yara Shahidi –- black-ish

Zendaya –- K.C. Undercover