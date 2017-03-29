George Clooney praises pregnant wife Amal: 'She is amazing'

Mar 29, 2017, 10:27 AM ET
PHOTO:Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, Feb. 24, 2017.PlayGonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
George Clooney is ready to assume all the responsibilities that come with fatherhood.

The actor told "Extra" that his wife, renowned human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, is doing well with her pregnancy.

"She is doing really great," he said. "She is amazing. I don't have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help but make tea and stuff."

Amal Clooney, 39, is pregnant with twins and is expected to give birth this summer.

Goerge Clooney, 55, did say he already possesses some of the necessary skills a new dad requires.

"I know swaddling," he said. "I know what I'm in for."

Clooney also joked about his age, noting that he'll become familiar with diapers, "for me, not for the kids."