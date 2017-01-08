Golden Globes 2017: Predicting the Winners

There aren't too many sure bets at tonight's Golden Globe Awards.

"La La Land" and "The People vs. O.J. Simpson" aside, the favorites are still being sorted out on the film side and, with so many new shows on the TV side, there is plenty of room for surprises.

"It seems to me to be a season of new blood," Yahoo! TV Critic-at-Large Ken Tucker told ABC News. "There are a lot of opportunities for new shows, whether a comedy like 'Atlanta,' or Netflix's 'Stranger Things,' which is coming back for another season."

Similarly, the year in film has left opportunities for more than one front-runner, according to Yahoo! Movies Senior Editor Kevin Polowy.

"I don't think there is one or two clear-cut favorites. I think there are three: 'La La Land,' 'Manchester by the Sea' and 'Moonlight,'" he told ABC News. "I think it will get clearer starting tonight with the Globes."

The show airs live tonight at 8 p.m. EST on NBC with host Jimmy Fallon.

Here are Tucker and Polowy's predictions for the winners:

Television

Best TV series, comedy

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep





"Atlanta," Donald Glover's new series on FX, may be the new kid on the block, but Tucker thinks a veteran show will win this category again. "As much as I love 'Atlanta,' I think 'Veep' is going to win it yet again," he said. "I'm always saying 'Veep,' but of course it keeps winning. This season is probably its best in terms of the writing and performances." If there's an upset, expect "Atlanta," which has "got a lot of momentum," Tucker added.





Best actress in a TV series, comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish





Similarly, Tucker predicts the veteran star of "Veep" will win again. "I hate to be a broken record," he said, "but I think Julia Louis-Dreyfus is going to win for 'Veep.'" He added that Rachel Bloom and Gina Rodriguez have a strong chance and there could be some affection for Sarah Jessica Parker.





Best actor in a TV series, comedy

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent





"I really hope that Anthony Anderson wins for 'Black-ish,'" Tucker said. "He and the show in general have been underrated." But Tucker wouldn't be surprised to see another win for "Transparent" star Jeffrey Tambor or Gael Garcia Bernal, whose show "Mozart in the Jungle" has been a favorite of the Hollywood Foreign Press. Then again, the HFP might give newcomer Glover a close look.





Best TV series, drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld





Tucker is rooting for the lone network show, "This Is Us." "This is one of the few chances that a network show is going to win an award," he predicted. "It's a huge hit and a critical hit." He's also not counting out "Stranger Things" or "Westworld." Even though "The Crown" looks like the kind of show the HFP would typically go for, Tucker said it doesn't have the buzz of previous favorite "Downton Abbey."





Best actor in a TV series, drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath





"My pick is Billy Bob Thornton," Tucker said. "My reasoning is the Globes love when film actors do TV shows. Even though it didn't make a huge impact here in the states, it's on Amazon Prime and 'Mozart in the Jungle' has done very well on Amazon Prime." Tucker also said Rami Malek has a good chance of winning again and Matthew Rhys and Liev Schreiber also stand a chance.





Best actress in a TV series, drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld





Tucker believes "Westworld" could pick up an award in this category. "Evan Rachel Wood gave a terrific performance," he said. "It grew in size and substance as the season went on." Winona Ryder also has a chance, he said.





Best TV movie or limited series

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story





Tucker calls this category a "lock" for "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story." "It just dominated the conversation," he said. "It's something that could have gone very wrong, instead everything went very right. It's a lock."





Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson





Similarly, Tucker believes star Courtney B. Vance, who has already won an Emmy, has this category sewn up. "He did a fantastic job as Johnnie Cochran," Tucker said. "He really pulled it off." Still, Tucker isn't counting out Bryan Cranston, who is beloved by the HFP and received rave reviews for his performance as President Lyndon B. Johnson.





Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation





Another sure bet is Sarah Paulson for her performance as Marcia Clark in "The People v. O.J. Simpson." "I think Sarah Paulson is practically a lock," Tucker said. "It was a really extraordinary performance, so striking and such a transformation." One possible upset, given the surprising way the HFP sometimes votes, is Riley Keough, who stars in the Steven Soderbergh series "The Girlfriend Experience."





Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story





"Sterling K. Brown is the guy to win it," Tucker said. "I think he'll win over John Travolta." Tucker isn't dismissing John Lithgow, though, who plays Winston Churchill on "The Crown."





Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld





Newcomer "Westworld" has another opportunity in this category. "Thandie Newton is my choice," Tucker said. "She had a very complex role that only got more rich as the season went on." Lena Headey and Chrissy Metz are other possibilities.

Film

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street





If there is one sure bet of the evening it's "La La Land," which Polowy calls an "open and shut done deal." "'La La Land' is exceptional," he said.





Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins





He believes Emma Stone will beat out Annette Bening and Meryl Streep for the Globe. "I'd like to see her win the Oscar for this as well, since we can't consider Viola Davis for lead actress," Polowy said. "She sings, she dances, she charms. And she's been turning out one incredible performance after another. I thought she should have won for 'Birdman.'" Polowy picks Bening for the upset but doesn't count out Streep. Fortunately, the Globes will get to hear Streep speak when the eight-time Golden Globe winner accepts her 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award.





Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool





Polowy gives this one to Stone's "La La Land" co-star, Ryan Gosling. "'La La Land' is going to be the night's big winner," Polowy predicted. "And who doesn't love Ryan Gosling. He's already such the perfect man. Now, he goes and makes a song and dance musical."





Best motion picture, drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight





Indie favorite "Moonlight" has been coming on strong but Polowy gives the edge to "Manchester by the Sea." "It's one of those films that has the potential to deeply resonate with people for months," he said about the latter. "It's a gut punch, so devastating. It's going to be a movie that people can't shake from their consciences. 'Moonlight' also sticks with you, but it's a lot gentler and quieter."





Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie





Polowy predicts another Golden Globe for Natalie Portman for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy Onassis. "Natalie Portman's stiffest competition is going to be Emma Stone, who is competing in the musical or comedy category," he said. "'Jackie' is a tough movie to watch, but it goes down easier because you have this captivating performance. She's the easy winner here." If there's an upset, he picks French actress Isabelle Huppert.





Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences





Polowy predicts Casey Affleck will win in what will be the tightest race this awards season. "He's been the early favorite," he said. "But I could easily see it going to Denzel Washington." Polowy believes Washington will win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, because his film "Fences" is "such a showcase for actors." But he thinks the HFP will lean toward Affleck in "Manchester by the Sea." "He is front and center, in nearly every scene in a two-and-a-half-hour-long powerhouse performance," he said.





Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea





Polowy thinks this is a close race between front-runners Viola Davis and Michelle Williams. "A lot of people will argue that Davis is not a supporting actress but that's the race they chose to campaign her in. It would be difficult to see Viola not winning. I was bowled over watching her performance. She owns the single best moment in the film." But Williams, who has less screen time in "Manchester by the Sea," gives a performance that you can't easily shake either and Polowy thinks she'll squeeze out a couple wins this award season, including perhaps at the Globes.





Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals





Polowy called this the most wide open category after his pick, Michael Shannon, failed to even make the list. "I can't point to the one obvious candidate," he said. "I believe Mahershala Ali makes the most out of limited screen time and he has so much momentum right now." If there's an upset, Polowy picks Jeff Bridges, who's benefiting from the slow and steady buildup of "Hell or High Water" since its late summer release.