Goldie Hawn on what she saw in Kurt Russell 34 years ago

More than 30 years ago, Goldie Hawn said she knew something was different about Kurt Russell.

The "Snatched" actress, who has been with Russell for 34 years now, told People magazine for its new cover story that while they were working on a new film together, she noticed his good looks, but "he had no pretense about him. I could tell right away he wasn’t a womanizer."

Russell, 66, recently said on the talk show "Harry" that he knew "immediately" Hawn was a special gal, while for her, she says, it was how Russell acted around her two kids from a previous marriage that sealed the deal on the relationship.

"He was amazing with them. He was such a natural," Hawn, 71, said.

But the question that everyone asks the actress is always why they never married after three decades together and how they've made it last.

"Love, gratitude, compassion, because sometimes every man or every woman will drive their partner crazy. Family. Fun. Laughs. Sex" is all people need, she said.

But she added, "Monogamy is a very tough order. You’re in the prime of your life, you are attracted to other people, potentially, you have fantasies about that. It really runs the risk, if you will, if you’re not aware that you could maybe screw up a really good thing by doing that.”

Hawn says she and Russell are always candid with each other, and that's the key -- the "elasticity" of their relationship.

"It’s like, ‘You really liked that guy, didn’t you?’ Or the woman says, ‘You were looking at her.’ My answer would be, ‘Of course. Why not? She’s beautiful.’ Would you want a man who doesn’t look? Who doesn’t feel inspired by the beauty or the curves of a woman’s body? Or the way she is? I mean, come on. We’re human beings," she said.

Hawn's comments on love and her relationship with Russell mirror what she said in 2015 about why they never tied the knot.

"A lasting relationship isn’t about marriage," she told Porter magazine. "It’s about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work. If one person does not want it to work, it isn’t going to work. Intention is the key. It’s also about not losing yourself in each other."

And the duo have been just as supportive professionally as they have behind closed doors.

Russell stepped out on the red carpet in January to support Hawn's comeback in film and just a few weeks ago, she did the same at the "Guardians Vol. 2" carpet, praising her love for his work in the new blockbuster film.

"I’m always proud of him, and I’m proud of him with this [film]," she told "Entertainment Tonight."