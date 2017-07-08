The teenage daughter of "Gotham" actor Donal Logue is "safely back home," a rep for the actor told ABC News on Saturday.

Logue's 16-year-old daughter Jade had been missing for more than a week after last being seen in New York City. Earlier this week, Logue's rep said in a statement to ABC News that Jade was "last seen leaving home Monday afternoon on the way to Barclays Center in Brooklyn."

The New York Police Department told ABC News that the transgender teen was found in North Carolina "safe and sound."

"Donal is incredibly thankful for everyone's support, and especially to the NYPD and FBI for her safe return," his rep added in a statement.

Logue, 51, who had filed a missing person report with the New York City Police Department, previously turned to social media to help in his search, asking fans to use the hashtag #JadeLogue. He also enlisted the help of co-stars like Danny Trejo and J.W. Cortes.