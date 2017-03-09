'Hamilton' stars donate salaries to Dress for Success on International Women's Day

Mar 9, 2017, 10:15 AM ET
PHOTO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, foreground, performs with members of the cast of the musical "Hamilton" in New York. PlayJoan Marcus/The Public Theater via AP Photo
WATCH The history of International Women's Day

"Hamilton" surprised those in attendance last night in New York City by adding an insert into the regular Broadway program.

"Ladies and Gentlemen thank you for coming to the show," it read. "We would like to remind everyone that March is National Women's History Month and today is International Women's Day."

Read: 'Hamilton' Will Be Filmed Before Lin-Manuel Miranda Leaves

Related: 'Hamilton' Wins Big at 2016 Tony Awards

The note continued that "a group of us at 'Hamilton' have chosen to donate our salaries from tonight's performance to Dress for Success, an international charity that supports women entering the work force. We thank all the women in this building for being here today and celebrating with us."

The cast also dedicated its performance to the charity and women everywhere.

Dress for Success was very thankful for the mention and the donation.

"Thank you for all your support! Your donation gives our women a new start. Thank you!" the charity wrote on its own Twitter account.