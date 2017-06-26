'Harry Potter's' 20th anniversary: J.K. Rowling talks 'wonderful' ride

Jun 26, 2017, 9:48 AM ET
PHOTO: "Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone" film was released 20 years ago.Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" film was released 20 years ago.

Two decades ago, "Harry Potter" was first introduced to the world with the publication of J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

The now-acclaimed author has told how difficult it was to get the book published and how, once it happened, her magical world took fans by storm in print and eventually in movies. It was fist published in the U.K., then hit the rest of the world.

Today, Rowling tweeted on the big milestone, "20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you."

Rowling isn't the only one marking the anniversary. Her site, Pottermore, is sharing fan tweets as a way to say, "Thank you."

Audience members at the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" in London have a chance to win a copy of the first novel.

Here's some of what fans and other authors from around the world had to say: