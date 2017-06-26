'Harry Potter's' 20th anniversary: J.K. Rowling talks 'wonderful' ride

Two decades ago, "Harry Potter" was first introduced to the world with the publication of J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

The now-acclaimed author has told how difficult it was to get the book published and how, once it happened, her magical world took fans by storm in print and eventually in movies. It was fist published in the U.K., then hit the rest of the world.

Today, Rowling tweeted on the big milestone, "20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you."

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

Rowling isn't the only one marking the anniversary. Her site, Pottermore, is sharing fan tweets as a way to say, "Thank you."

Celebrate 20 years of magic with us today! Use #HarryPotter20 and your tweet could be displayed in King's Cross: https://t.co/jS7KtSjUtE pic.twitter.com/V7zZmmHwPH — Pottermore (@pottermore) June 26, 2017

Audience members at the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" in London have a chance to win a copy of the first novel.

This week, to celebrate #HarryPotter20, audience members at the Palace Theatre could win a copy of #PhilosophersStone in their house colours pic.twitter.com/K7Whec0CUJ — Harry Potter Play (@HPPlayLDN) June 26, 2017

The #CursedChild cast celebrate #HarryPotter20! The #PhilosophersStone was first published on this day 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/3QqNRRXbwO — Harry Potter Play (@HPPlayLDN) June 26, 2017

Here's some of what fans and other authors from around the world had to say:

20 years ago everything changed. I wouldn't be the person I am today. So... thank you! ? #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/GjwFmmsC6A — Mona Scamander ????? (@monafelicis) June 26, 2017

Everyone's favorite wizard turns 20 today! Thank you @jk_rowling for your brilliant creation. We are all so grateful! #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/QEZN3oZToO — Jason Pellegrini (@JPellegrini1983) June 26, 2017

Congratulations to @jk_rowling on #HarryPotter20. It's got to be a nice feeling, knowing you've made the world better with your work. — John Scalzi (@scalzi) June 26, 2017

It was a beautiful adventure. Thank you, #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/IRjnV4oMsB — Chrissi !!! on FIRE (@Pummelpanda) June 26, 2017

Introducing a new Twitter emoji celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone! #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/W8hhE7Oyud — The British Library (@britishlibrary) June 26, 2017

Happy 20th Birthday to the book series that changed so many lives and shaped an entire generation. #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/GnM66k8Ihx — Harry Potter (@HtothePotter) June 26, 2017