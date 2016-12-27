Impact of Carrie Fisher's Death on Future 'Star Wars' Films Unclear

Dec 27, 2016, 6:36 PM ET
Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford)star in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.

Carrie Fisher's death has deeply impacted her "Star Wars" family -- and may or may not affect future plans for the franchise.

The actress, who was perhaps best known for playing Princess Leia -- later General Leia -- in the "Star Wars" films, died on Tuesday at the age of 60.

A rep for Lucasfilm told ABC News that there was no information available as to how or if her death will affect future "Star Wars" movies.

Fisher had already completed her filming for "Star Wars: Episode VIII," which is slated to hit theaters late next year.

Fisher was hospitalized on Friday after she suffered cardiac arrest while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her brother, Todd Fisher, told ABC News at the time that she was in the intensive care unit, and said that their family was staying positive.

“We just need to tell everybody to keep the prayers up because the doctors are doing everything they can for her right now,” he said. “She’s a real survivor and always has been and I would expect the best from this. That’s how we’re approaching it.”

After news broke of her death, Fisher's "Star Wars" co-star Mark Hamill tweeted that he had "no words" to describe his mindset, and Harrison Ford released a statement calling Fisher "funny and emotionally fearless."

"Carrie was one-of-a-kind ... brilliant, original," he said. "She lived her life, bravely. ... My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her."

