Inside Amber Rose's and Val Chmerkovskiy's Relationship

Amber Rose may not have gone home with the Mirror Ball Trophy, but she did win love while competing on last season's "Dancing With the Stars."

After months of playing coy, the model finally went public with her relationship with "DWTS" pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

Rose, whose birth name is Amber Levonchuck, shared a photo of the two kissing, with the caption, "My love."

For his part, Chmerkovskiy shared a photo of him looking cozy with Rose. He captioned the photo with a simple rose emoji.

?? A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

Rose, 33, and Chmerkovskiy, 30, met while competing during the ABC dance competition's 23rd season. Rose was partnered with Chmerkovskiy's brother, Maks.

It seems that Chmerkovskiy's older brother approves of their relationship. Rose was present at the baby shower for Maks Chmerkovskiy's fiancée, Peta Murgatroyd.

The two dancers welcomed their first child, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, Wednesday morning.

Rose shared a snap from the shower, with the caption: "My brother for life @MaksimC #babychmerkovskiy."

Maks Chmerkovskiy told "GMA" last October that viewers saw a different side of Rose on the dance floor and off.

"One of the beautiful things about this show is you get to find out who the person really is behind the lights and stuff," he said. "I was surprised to find out she is just so chill and down to earth. I was expecting some sort of internet-vixen type of personality and it was far from the truth."

Val Chmerkovskiy went on to win season 23 of "Dancing With the Stars" with Olympic gymnast, Laurie Hernandez.