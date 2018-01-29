Instagram fitness model Jen Selter shared a turbulent series of videos on social media on Saturday after she was removed from a delayed flight.

Selter, 24, who typically shares photos and videos of her workout routines with her 11 million Instagram followers, posted multiple videos on Twitter of what she says were her interaction with American Airlines staff on a delayed flight in Miami which was bound for New York.

"People kept coming up to me, and then all of a sudden five male officers come at me and it was really frightening," Selter told ABC News of the incident that she said occurred after she stood up from her seat to put her jacket in an overhead bin.

The model's first video shows two people who appear to be an airline pilot and flight attendant as Selter tells them why she stood up from her seat. In her post, Selter calls the entire experience "insane."

American Airlines told ABC News of the incident, "Ms. Selter was asked to leave the aircraft after a disagreement occurred [Saturday] night at Miami International Airport (MIA)." The airline did not comment on the nature of the disagreement.

American also said it offered Selter "hotel accommodations and transportation, which she declined."

According to Selter's Twitter feed, moments after her conversation with the people who appeared to be a pilot and flight attendant, she was approached by men in uniform who told Selter she needs to get off the plane.

"American Airlines calls the shots, they don't want you to fly on their plane today," one of the uniformed men is heard telling Selter.

Selter also posted on Twitter another short video from what appears to be inside the jet bridge outside the plane. "I did nothing wrong but got kicked off the plane," Selter wrote in her post.

Once apparently off the plane and back in the airport, Selter shared a video of an unidentified woman apparently recounting what she saw of the interaction between Selter and the flight staff. Selter said the woman in the video is "an innocent passenger who on her own decided to get off the plane based on how badly American Airlines treated us all."

Selter's agent, Todd Frank, told ABC News of the incident on the delayed flight, "It’s something a lot people can relate to. I can’t remember the last time I’ve received this many emails about a matter regarding Jen."

Selter left Miami on another American Airlines flight, arriving in New York's LaGuardia Airport on Sunday morning, the airline said.

“I'm not here to say don't fly American," Selter told ABC News. "I just think they need to make changes within themselves and have to treat their passengers differently.”