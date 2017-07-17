Jessica Alba is pregnant with her 3rd child

Jul 17, 2017, 8:01 PM ET
PHOTO: Jessica Alba attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. JB Lacroix/Getty Images
Jessica Alba attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jessica Alba is expecting again.

The actress confirmed the news on her Instagram page, where she shared a video of herself and her daughters holding balloons, numbered one through three.

This will be the third child for Alba and her husband, fashion entrepreneur Cash Warren.

"@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered," she captioned it. "#babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed"

Alba, 36, and Warren, 38, were married in 2008, the same year they welcomed their eldest, Honor. Their younger daughter, Haven, will turn 6 years old in August.

Since becoming a mother, Alba has shifted her attention away from Hollywood and toward her business endeavor, The Honest Company, which specializes in non-toxic household products.

"I never think of myself as 'Jessica Alba the Actress' unless I’m going to a premiere of a movie and someone is asking me for my autograph," she told Architectural Digest earlier this year. "Outside of that, I always think of myself as 'Jessica who works at The Honest Company.'"

