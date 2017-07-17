Jessica Alba is pregnant with her 3rd child

Jessica Alba is expecting again.

The actress confirmed the news on her Instagram page, where she shared a video of herself and her daughters holding balloons, numbered one through three.

This will be the third child for Alba and her husband, fashion entrepreneur Cash Warren.

"@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered," she captioned it. "#babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed"

Alba, 36, and Warren, 38, were married in 2008, the same year they welcomed their eldest, Honor. Their younger daughter, Haven, will turn 6 years old in August.

Since becoming a mother, Alba has shifted her attention away from Hollywood and toward her business endeavor, The Honest Company, which specializes in non-toxic household products.

"I never think of myself as 'Jessica Alba the Actress' unless I’m going to a premiere of a movie and someone is asking me for my autograph," she told Architectural Digest earlier this year. "Outside of that, I always think of myself as 'Jessica who works at The Honest Company.'"