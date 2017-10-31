When a suspected terrorist careened into pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path in New York City Tuesday, killing eight and injuring several more, actor Josh Groban was right nearby.

The Broadway star and Grammy nominee documented the quick response from the local police and other first responders.

"Oh my god I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog," he wrote. "Once I got far enough away I took this video of the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD."

I hope everyone’s ok. Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there. — josh goblin ?? (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

I’m shaking. That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting. https://t.co/AvQeRv7Jha — josh goblin ?? (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

Once I got far enough away I took this video of the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD pic.twitter.com/v0nwJiqmDw — josh goblin ?? (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

Devastated for the victims and their families tonight & inspired by the spirit of this city. Sirens and trick or treaters everywhere. ???? — josh goblin ?? (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

Other actors, musicians and artists took to Twitter not only to share their shock and sympathy, but also to thank those people on the scene who tended to the victims.

"Grey's Anatomy" star Sara Ramirez added, "Thoughts and prayers to my beloved NYC and all those who were injured. Everyone please be safe tonight."

Thoughts and prayers to my beloved NYC and all those who were injured. Everyone please be safe tonight. — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) October 31, 2017

Other reactions included:

Horrified by this news coming out of NYC. https://t.co/vbtGaHA4w3 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) October 31, 2017

Prayers for NYC. — Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) October 31, 2017

Waiting for more news about the shooting downtown. Stay safe, NYC. — Lin-Unwell Mirandead (@Lin_Manuel) October 31, 2017

Sending love to NYC on this tragic + heartbreaking day — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) October 31, 2017

My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones today in NYC. Such a cowardly act — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) October 31, 2017

DISGUSTED and SADDENED by what just happened in NYC. PLEASE be careful with your beautiful children trick or treating tonight. — Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) October 31, 2017

This news is so horrible on a day like today that is meant for children. ?? So glad that Sweeney Todd did that. ???? https://t.co/hkM3CceU53 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 31, 2017

My heart is broken. Sending prayers to all the victims who's lives were taken today in NYC — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) October 31, 2017

Thank you @NYPDONeill @NYPDnews to the NYPD for officers fast response to stop this deadly attack. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 31, 2017

Oh God. Just read about NYC attack. I can’t stomach this non-stop senseless hatred and violence. So sad for the city and all those affected. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 31, 2017

So scary that this happened so close to me in a city that I? love. — Ashley Benson (@AshBenzo) October 31, 2017

New York. My heart is with you always and forever. Devastating news. My soul and heart is with the victims and there loved ones x horrific — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 31, 2017