Oct 31, 2017, 6:16 PM ET
A man driving a rental truck plowed into pedestrians and cyclists on a jogging and bike path in lower Manhattan in New York City Tuesday afternoon, killing at least eight people and injuring many others.PlayABCNews.com
When a suspected terrorist careened into pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path in New York City Tuesday, killing eight and injuring several more, actor Josh Groban was right nearby.

The Broadway star and Grammy nominee documented the quick response from the local police and other first responders.

"Oh my god I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog," he wrote. "Once I got far enough away I took this video of the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD."

Other actors, musicians and artists took to Twitter not only to share their shock and sympathy, but also to thank those people on the scene who tended to the victims.

"Grey's Anatomy" star Sara Ramirez added, "Thoughts and prayers to my beloved NYC and all those who were injured. Everyone please be safe tonight."

