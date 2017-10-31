Witnesses describe chaotic scene after NYC crash

A man who witnessed the deadly crash on New York City's West Side Highway said he is "traumatized" from what he saw.

"Everybody was running," the witness, named Eugene, told ABC New York station WABC. "Everything was happening so fast."

A Home Depot rental truck hit multiple people while traveling southbound on a bike path on the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan before it crashed into a school bus at Chambers and West Streets, near Stuyvesant High School, Eugene said. He described one of the victim's bodies as "mangled."

Seven people are dead and at least 15 people are injured, officials said. Some bodies were lying near the high school's entrance, Eugene said.

"Thank God the trick-or-treaters weren't out yet," he said.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Eugene said he saw the truck's driver hit several people, before crashing into a few cars. The driver got out of the vehicle and opened fire, Eugene recounted, adding that he heard about nine or 10 gunshots and saw police officers ducking behind their cars. The suspect is in custody, police said.

When asked by reporters whether he believed the driver was deliberate in his actions, Eugene responded, "Yes, of course."

Another witness, Ramon Cruz, told WABC the driver looked "frustrated and confused" when he got out of the truck.

The incident is being investigated as a possible terrorist incident, a source confirmed to ABC News.