At least 4 injured after being hit by vehicle in New York City

At least four were injured after being struck by a vehicle in lower Manhattan in New York City.

Interested in New York? Add New York as an interest to stay up to date on the latest New York news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

A witness told ABC's New York station WABC that a truck hit multiple people on the bike path on the West Side Highway. The witness added that the truck crashed into a school bus and the driver got out and opened fire.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area.

The New York City Police Department said one person is in custody and no others are outstanding.

All media responding to the incident in Lower Manhattan are asked to meet DCPI reps at Chambers Street and Greenwich Street. pic.twitter.com/p96qq0CQ1a — Martin Speechley (@NYPDSpeechley) October 31, 2017

There is no active threat, according to the mayor's press secretary.

Mayor’s been briefed on extremely preliminary info. NO active threat. https://t.co/stFPJ01eo4 — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) October 31, 2017

Police warned that New Yorkers should expect many emergency personnel in the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.