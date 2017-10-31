At least 4 injured after being hit by vehicle in New York City

Oct 31, 2017, 3:36 PM ET
PHOTO: The Empire State Building and the Manhattan skyline, Aug. 22, 2017, from Jersey City, N.J.PlayGary Hershorn/Getty Images, FILE
WATCH New York City officers responding to reports of shots fired in lower Manhattan, at least 4 injured

At least four were injured after being struck by a vehicle in lower Manhattan in New York City.

A witness told ABC's New York station WABC that a truck hit multiple people on the bike path on the West Side Highway. The witness added that the truck crashed into a school bus and the driver got out and opened fire.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area.

The New York City Police Department said one person is in custody and no others are outstanding.

There is no active threat, according to the mayor's press secretary.

Police warned that New Yorkers should expect many emergency personnel in the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

