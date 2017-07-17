Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are married

Jul 17, 2017, 2:29 PM ET
PHOTO: Jamie Bell and Kate Mara attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, June 24, 2017, in Paris.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Jamie Bell and Kate Mara attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, June 24, 2017, in Paris.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are married, her publicist confirmed to ABC News.

According to the spokeswoman, the actors wed this past weekend in Los Angeles.

On Monday, both stars shared what appears to be a wedding photo on social media.

"Nuptials," captioned Mara.

"Me & Mrs B," added Bell.

'Megan Leavey' star Kate Mara dishes on her upcoming wedding to Jamie Bell

Mara, 34, and Bell, 31, co-starred in the 2015 film "Fantastic Four." Earlier this year, after Mara shared a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, her publicist confirmed that she was engaged.

“All I can tell you is that my dogs will be in the wedding,” Mara added last month in an interview with “Good Morning America.”

This is the first marriage for Mara and the second for Bell. He and actress Evan Rachel Wood split in 2014 and share a son.

Nuptials

A post shared by Kate Mara (@katemara) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:53am PDT