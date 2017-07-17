Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are married, her publicist confirmed to ABC News.

According to the spokeswoman, the actors wed this past weekend in Los Angeles.

On Monday, both stars shared what appears to be a wedding photo on social media.

"Nuptials," captioned Mara.

"Me & Mrs B," added Bell.

Mara, 34, and Bell, 31, co-starred in the 2015 film "Fantastic Four." Earlier this year, after Mara shared a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, her publicist confirmed that she was engaged.

“All I can tell you is that my dogs will be in the wedding,” Mara added last month in an interview with “Good Morning America.”

This is the first marriage for Mara and the second for Bell. He and actress Evan Rachel Wood split in 2014 and share a son.

