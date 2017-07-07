Kesha is laughing off her hug-snub by Jerry Seinfeld.

Kesha, 30, tried to get a hug from the comedian on a red carpet last month in Washington, D.C.

Seinfeld, 63, denied her request for a hug three times, eventually saying, "I don't know who that was."

The singer, who is a self-proclaimed "Seinfeld" super-fan, admitted that she should've known the comedian wasn't a hugger.

"I felt like I was 5 years old," Kesha said on SiriusXM's “Hits 1 in Hollywood” show. "I instantly was like, 'Oh, f--- me.' And I like somehow ended up in my very own mini-episode of 'Seinfeld' for like five seconds."

When asked by the co-hosts -- Michael Yo, Tony Fly and Symon -- whether she had a message for the comedian, Kesha replied: "I should've known better ... That was my fault."

Soon after the viral incident, Seinfeld told Extra TV that he didn't intentionally mean to be rude to Kesha.

"I'm 63, I don’t know every pop star. ...I don’t know everyone," he explained. "I was right in the middle of an interview; it was a little off."