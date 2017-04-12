Khloe Kardashian would say yes if boyfriend Tristan Thompson proposed

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been dating for only a few months, but the reality star is already thinking about marriage and starting a family with the NBA player.

Though there are no immediate plans to exchange vows, Kardashian, 32, told the Evening Standard magazine, that she has "never been in this type of love." Asked if she would accept if the Cleveland Cavaliers star, 26, proposed, she replied, "Yes I would."

In fact, Kardashian would "love to have a family" with Thompson, she added.

"We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father," she said, referring to his son with ex Jordan Craig.

"I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, 'the clock is ticking,'" she said. "I feel in my soul it will happen."

Kardashian and Thompson have been linked since September. The reality star finalized her divorce from Lamar Odom last year.

During the interview, Kardashian also opened up about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.

"I’ve known Cait since I was 4 and a half. ... I think people misconstrued my reaction when Bruce [then] told us about the situation," she said. "It’s not that I’m angry that Bruce was transitioning to Caitlyn. I didn’t appreciate how it was handled and how we found out more in the media than from Cait."

She then added, "But you know what? There’s no handbook to all that. I don’t know what she’s going through, and I don’t know how anyone is supposed to handle that situation."