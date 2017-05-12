'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' and 'Snatched' among this week's new releases

Audiences with a taste for the Knights of the Round Table or the comedy of Amy Schumer are in luck this weekend! Movies featuring both are out today: "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" and "Snatch."

These are other new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" -- Guy Ritchie directed this action-adventure starring Charlie Hunnam as Arthur, who is heir to his late father's throne before having it wrestled away by his power-hungry uncle. After pulling the sword from the stone, Arthur is forced to fulfill his true legacy -- like it or not. Jude Law also stars. Rated PG-13.

* "Snatched" -- "Trainwreck" star Amy Schumer stars as a young woman who, after getting dumped by her boyfriend on the eve of their exotic vacation, convinces her overly cautious mother, played by Goldie Hawn, to accompany her on an exotic getaway that goes horribly wrong. Rated R.

Opening Friday limited release:

* "Lowriders" -- "East Los High" regular Gabriel Chavarria plays an East L.A. graffiti artist caught between his father's obsession with lowrider car culture, his ex-felon brother and his need for self-expression. Eva Longoria and Melissa Benoist also star. Rated PG-13.

* "Paris Can Wait" -- Diane Lane plays the wife of a successful, but inattentive movie producer -- played by Alec Baldwin -- who finds herself on a car ride to Paris with her husband's business associate, portrayed by Arnaud Viard. What should be a seven-hour drive turns into a two-day adventure full of food, romance and sightseeing, during which she develops a new lust for life. Rated PG.

* "The Wall" -- John Cena and "Avengers: Age of Ultron: star Aaron Taylor-Johnson play a pair of American soldiers trapped by a sniper, with only a crumbling wall between them. Rated R.