"La La Land" took the top honors at the British Academy Film Awards, winning the awards for best picture, best director, best actress, cinematography and original music at Royal Albert Hall in London tonight.

Prince William and Princess Kate added a touch of additional glamour to the red carpet, arriving from their Kensington Palace home a few blocks away just before the ceremony started. Prince William has been President of BAFTA, the British Academy of Film And Television Arts, since 2010. Prince William presented the fellowship award to comedian Mel Brooks at the ceremony.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have supported the activities of BAFTA, but it is the first time they have attended the awards ceremony together.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived! Time for the #EEBAFTAs to get underway. pic.twitter.com/gO9nyyOOJT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2017

Kate wore an off-the-shoulder black Alexander McQueen floral dress accessorized with stunning chandelier drop earrings, diamond bracelet and black clutch with her hair styled in a glamorous chignon updo.

Emma Stone, who waltzed away with the acting award, was visibly moved and called it an "unbelievable honor" to win for her role as Mia in "La La Land." She praised her co-star Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle before using her acceptance speech to acknowledge the artistic community

"In a time that's so divisive I think it's so special we were able to come together tonight thanks to BAFTA, to celebrate the positive gift of creativity and how it can transcend borders and how it can help people to feel a little less alone," Stone told the audience.

The actress, who was dressed in a beaded Chanel outfit, walked the red carpet without a coat, stopping to sign autograph after autograph and pose for photos with fans who braved the near-frigid temperatures for hours at Royal Albert Hall.

Stone accepted the prize while fellow nominees Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, and Emily Blunt graciously looked on, applauding the young actress for her work in "La La Land."

Stone, who also won the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award, will go into the Academy Awards as a heavy favorite for the Oscar for best actress.

Casey Affleck won the BAFTA for leading actor for his role in "Manchester by the Sea." Affleck plays an uncle asked to care for his teenage nephew after the boy's father dies.

The actor who arrived late, just made it into Royal Albert Hall, after the venue went into a security lockdown for the arrival of Prince William and Princess Kate

He hugged co-star Michelle William before taking the stage to accept his award, which he won out over Ryan Gosling, Denzel Washington, Viggo Mortensen and Jake Gyllenhaal.

"The reason I act is because when I was a young kid, my mother would take me to meetings for children of alcoholics. It was therapy but it was acting and acting has been that for me ever since and it's a privilege to get to do this for a living," Affleck told the audience.

The actor who seemed genuinely surprised and touched also thanked his cast: "The reason I am here right now tonight is because of Kenneth Lonergan and his sublime screenplay, that really dignifies our everyday lives and their struggles with great compassion. I will never be able to express my gratitude to him."

Affleck will head into the Oscars in a tight race after being awarded the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Drama category, but losing out to Denzel Washington at the Screen Actors Guild awards, which sometimes is an Oscar predictor. Ryan Gosling also remains a favorite for the top acting prize at the Oscars after his Globe win as Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy.

Damien Chazelle was named best director and goes into the Oscars as a heavy favorite for his original take on two young stars, an actress and aspiring jazz musician hoping to accomplish their dreams in Hollywood. The beautifully scripted musical film is an homage to the golden era of Hollywood and has won award after award this season. The 32-year-old director and screenwriter has received plaudits throughout Hollywood for the film, which also won a record-breaking seven Golden Globe statues last month

Dev Patel, who starred alongside Nicole Kidman in "Lion," took the award for best supporting actor. The actor, who seemed shocked by his win, described the picture as "a film about family, about a love that transcends race, borders, color, anything."

Viola Davis, who has scooped up every nearly award this season, seems to be the frontrunner going into the Oscars in two weeks. The actress won the supporting category for her turn in the bigscreen production of August Wilson's play "Fences." The actress praised the late playwright Wilson and her co star Denzel Washington in her acceptance speech reminding viewers that Wilson's play highlighted that "our lives mattered as African Americans."

"La La Land," which was nominated for 11 awards, goes into the Oscars as the heavy favorite, having been honored at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Directors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes.

"La La Land" had tied the record of 14 Academy Award nominations with "All About Eve" and "Titanic."

The awards are the British equivalent of the Oscars. A full list of winners can be found on the BAFTA website.