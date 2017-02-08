Lady Gaga Fires Back at Super Bowl Body Shamers

Lady Gaga was widely praised for her halftime performance at this year's Super Bowl, but a few critics on social media and other mediums decided to comment on her appearance, especially her body.

Gaga fired back overnight on Instagram, posting a picture from her performance and writing how "proud" she was of her body.

"I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too," she wrote.

She continued her inspirational post by adding sentiments to her fans and even non-fans.

"No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys," she added, signing the post "Gaga."

The message has been liked 850,000 times on Instagram. Fans have commented on it with "you are amazing" and "love you the way you are."

Meanwhile, Nielsen Music reported earlier this week that her halftime show has resulted in a 1,000 percent spike in music sales.

Gaga's show included renditions of "God Bless America" and "This Land is Your Land" as well as a medley of her hits like "Just Dance," "Poker Face" and "Born This Way."