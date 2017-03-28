In the wake of his March 18 death at the age of 90, rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry has returned to the top 40 of the Billboard 200 album chart.

Berry's 2005 compilation, "The Definitive Collection," has reached No. 33 on the tally after earning 13,000 units in physical, digital and streaming equivalent sales, 6,000 of which were traditional album sales.

The last time a Berry album made it into the top 40 of the Billboard 200 was "The London Chuck Berry Sessions," which featured the chart-topping novelty tune "My Ding-a-Ling." "The London Chuck Berry Sessions" peaked at No. 8 in October 1972.

"The Definitive Collection" features 30 tracks, including "My Ding-a-Ling" and Berry classics as "Maybellene," "Roll over Beethoven," "School Day (Ring Ring Goes the Bell)," "Rock and Roll Music," "Back in the U.S.A.," "Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Johnny B. Goode."

A new Berry studio album called "Chuck" is also scheduled to be released June 16.