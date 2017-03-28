Late Chuck Berry back in Billboard's top 40 for first time since 1972

Mar 28, 2017, 9:00 AM ET
PHOTO: Chuck Berry performs at the North Sea Jazz Festival in the Hague, Netherlands on July 14, 1995.PlayFrans Schellekens/Redferns/Getty Images
WATCH 'Father of Rock-n-Roll' Chuck Berry dead at 90

In the wake of his March 18 death at the age of 90, rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry has returned to the top 40 of the Billboard 200 album chart.

Berry's 2005 compilation, "The Definitive Collection," has reached No. 33 on the tally after earning 13,000 units in physical, digital and streaming equivalent sales, 6,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Read: Legendary musician Chuck Berry dead at 90

Related: Chuck Berry's family will release new music 'in the coming days'

The last time a Berry album made it into the top 40 of the Billboard 200 was "The London Chuck Berry Sessions," which featured the chart-topping novelty tune "My Ding-a-Ling." "The London Chuck Berry Sessions" peaked at No. 8 in October 1972.

"The Definitive Collection" features 30 tracks, including "My Ding-a-Ling" and Berry classics as "Maybellene," "Roll over Beethoven," "School Day (Ring Ring Goes the Bell)," "Rock and Roll Music," "Back in the U.S.A.," "Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Johnny B. Goode."

A new Berry studio album called "Chuck" is also scheduled to be released June 16.