Lena Dunham joins cast of 'American Horror Story'

The question of what TV project Lena Dunham will be doing now that her series "Girls" has ended has been answered.

Ryan Murphy announced late Wednesday night that Dunham will be joining his series "American Horror Story" for the upcoming seventh season.

"Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!" he tweeted.

Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r! — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017

Dunham will join veteran cast members Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, as well as newcomers Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd and Colton Haynes, on the FX anthology series.

There is no word yet on Dunham's character, but Murphy has hinted that he may reveal some details about the upcoming season, including the official title, at San Diego's Comic-Con later today.

Earlier, in February, he told "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen that the new season will have a political theme.

"I don't have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through," he told host Andy Cohen. "I think that will be interesting for a lot of people."