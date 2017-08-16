Luis Fonsi says lyrics to 'Despacito' came to him in his sleep

Latin superstar Luis Fonsi told "Good Morning America" today that the lyrics to his smash hit, "Despacito," came to him in his sleep.

"I woke up one morning with 'Despacito na na na na na na Puerto Rico,'" Fonsi said with a laugh. "I didn't know how I wanted to produce it, so it took a little bit to kind of get that perfect hybrid between pop and urban. Then I called my buddy Daddy Yankee who was a big part of this record and he added his magic and it all came together."

"Despacito" is the first Spanish song to top the Billboard 100 chart in 20 years since "Le Macarena."

"[It] finally got to No. 1 and it's been there for 14 weeks and it's just a blessing," Fonsi said. "It's been a huge surprise...I'm just so honored that the world has connected to the song, a Spanish song, to see all of these beautiful countries singing in Spanish."

Prior to appearing on a remix version of the song, Justin Bieber had heard "Despacito" in a club and decided to reach out to Fonsi for a collaboration, Fonsi revealed.

"I got a call at 2 o'clock in the morning saying that Justin Bieber heard the song and that he wanted to do a remix," Fonsi recalled. "It came from my label, Universal Music, so it had to be real. He did a great job because he sang the first part in English, but he kept the chorus in Spanish."