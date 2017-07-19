'Despacito' sets streaming record

The Luis Fonsi-Daddy Yankee-Justin Bieber collaboration "Despacito" has just become the most-streamed song of all time.

“Despacito” has been streamed more than 4.6 billion times across multiple platforms in the six months since its initial release, Universal Music Group, the song’s label, says.

Those are the total combined streams of both the original, exclusively Spanish-language version, and the remix featuring Bieber.

This is good news for the Canadian pop star. The “Despacito” streams beat his own, personal record of 4.38 billion streams for his hit “Sorry” and its various remixes, according to Universal Music.

That's not the only record “Despacito” has broken. It just notched its 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the 35th song ever to rack up at least 10 weeks at the top in the chart’s 59-year history. It’s also the longest-running No. 1 since Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," which spent 12 weeks atop the chart earlier this year.

But “Despacito" needs to hang on for seven more weeks if it hopes to set the all-time record for most weeks at No. 1. The record is held by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day," which topped the chart for 16 weeks from 1995 to 1996.