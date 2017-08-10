Man arrested for disrupting Britney Spears' Vegas show

Las Vegas police arrested a man for trespassing after he disrupted a Britney Spears performance on Thursday night at Planet Hollywood.

Jesse Webb, 37, was asked to leave the concert by security before the stunt, and once he was apprehended, he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center, according to authorities.

Webb was unarmed at the time of the incident, police added.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not release any further information regarding the arrest and it was unclear if Webb had obtained legal counsel.

In video footage obtained by E! News, Spears, 35, had just finished singing "(You Drive Me) Crazy" when the disturbance occurred.

Once she learned what was happening, Spears, who was visibly concerned, left the stage. She will return for more performances on Friday and Saturday.

Representatives for Caesars Entertainment and Spears did not respond to requests for comment from ABC News.