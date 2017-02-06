After the New England Patriots made a historic comeback Sunday night in Super Bowl LI to beat the Atlanta Falcons, Mark Wahlberg decided to call a couple of Falcons fans to, as one of them put it, "rub it in."

Ludacris, an Atlanta native, posted a screenshot of the actor, who is from Boston, Facetiming his friend and athletic rival.

"So of course he would call to Rub it in. Meanwhile I'm laughing to keep myself from crying. Damn This Hurts," he wrote. Wahlber re-posted the photo as well.

But Wahlberg wasn't done. He also called Usher, another Falcon fan.

"Trying to console my guy @usher. All love!" Wahlberg wrote.

Usher stayed classy, writing, "Can't win them all. Congrats to the Pats. We will RISE UP and comeback stronger! Mark, we're coming for that ?? in 2018, lol! #ATLUnited?."

After trailing 28-3 in the second half, the Pats came back to win 34-28 in overtime, marking the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. Brady also won his fourth Super Bowl MVP award and a record fifth Super Bowl win.