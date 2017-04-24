Mel B to appear in court today for restraining order against Stephen Belafonte

Mel B and her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte are expected in court today after the former Spice Girl was granted a temporary restraining order against him, according to paperwork obtained by ABC News.

In court documents filed earlier this month, the singer alleged that Belafonte was abusive -- including physical assault, verbal threats and stalking -- during their nearly 10-year marriage.

Along with Mel B, whose birth name is Melanie Brown, Belafonte was ordered to stay away from 5-year-old Madison, their daughter together, as well as Brown's children from previous relationships -- Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10.

Belafonte, 41, has denied Mel B's accusations.

"In due course, Mr. Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms. Brown ... allegations he vehemently denies," his lawyers wrote in a statement to ABC News.

"When the court determines the truth, it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms. Brown’s own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show, and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children," the statement continued.

Mel B, 41, wed Belafonte in 2007 following a short courtship and soon after the birth of Angel, her daughter with Eddie Murphy.

At the time that they met, Belafonte was "very much there for me and my newborn," the singer wrote in court documents, filed April 3.

Still, shortly after they were married she claims "[his] kindness quickly turned sour as he became controlling, manipulative and abusive."

"I am in fear of my safety and I am in fear of being irreparably harmed as a result of [Belafonte's] threats," she wrote in the court documents. "I fear [he] will carry out his threats against me which will collaterally harm the children."

Brown detailed in the documents that after a year of marriage, she tried to leave Belafonte, but claimed that every time she did, he would threaten to release intimate videos to tabloids -- a tactic she said he employed to force her into uncomfortable sexual situations. She also claimed that he physically attacked her, called her names and took "millions of dollars" from her.

"I would come to realize that [his] beatings and abuse would coincide with my career success," she alleged. "When something good would happen for me, he would beat me down to let me know that he was in charge."

Brown noted that she became resolute in her decision to leave Belafonte after she claimed he took her passport to prohibit her from spending time with her father before he died last month. As a result, she wrote, she was only able to spend a few days with him before he died.

"After informing him of my decision [to divorce] and having moved out of the family house on March 18, 2017, [he] again threatened that if I did not separate in a manner acceptable to him, he would ruin me by releasing the videotapes he claims to have made of me."

Lesley Messer, Luchina Fisher and Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.