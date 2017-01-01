Zoe Saldana - 2016
Zoe Saldana attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss - 2016
Karlie Kloss attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban - 2016
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum, May 2, 2016, in New York.
Venturelli/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Katy Perry - 2016
Katy Perry attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com
Claire Danes - 2016
Claire Danes attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Madonna - 2016
Madonna and fashion designer Riccardo Tisci attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez - 2015
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museums latest exhibit "China: Through the Looking Glass," May 4, 2015, in New York.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway - 2015
Anne Hathaway arrives at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2015, in New York.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Rihanna - 2015
Rihanna arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit, May 4, 2015 in New York.
Timothy Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker - 2015.
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives for the Met Gala, May 4, 2015, in New York.
Ray Tamarra/GC Images via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian - 2015
Kanye West (L) and Kim Kardashian West attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 4, 2015, in New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Beyonce - 2015
Beyonce arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museums latest exhibit "China: Through the Looking Glass," May 4, 2015, in New York.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova - 2014
Karolina Kurkova attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2014, in New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Florence Welch - 2012
Florence Welch attends "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala, May 7, 2012, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova - 2012
Karolina Kurkova attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2012, in New York.
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow - 2011
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2011, in New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Gisele Bundchen - 2008
Gisele Bundchen arrives to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy," held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2008, in New York.
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner - 2007
Jennifer Garner attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala "Poiret: King Of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2007, in New York.
Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Amber Valletta - 1999
Amber Valletta attends the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute gala exhibition of "Rock Style," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, Dec. 6, 1999.
Mari Sarai/Wireimage/Getty Images