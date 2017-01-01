Zoe Saldana - 2016 Zoe Saldana attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss - 2016 Karlie Kloss attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban - 2016 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum, May 2, 2016, in New York. Venturelli/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Katy Perry - 2016 Katy Perry attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Claire Danes - 2016 Claire Danes attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Madonna - 2016 Madonna and fashion designer Riccardo Tisci attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez - 2015 Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museums latest exhibit "China: Through the Looking Glass," May 4, 2015, in New York. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway - 2015 Anne Hathaway arrives at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2015, in New York. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Rihanna - 2015 Rihanna arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit, May 4, 2015 in New York. Timothy Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker - 2015. Sarah Jessica Parker arrives for the Met Gala, May 4, 2015, in New York. Ray Tamarra/GC Images via Getty Images

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian - 2015 Kanye West (L) and Kim Kardashian West attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 4, 2015, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Beyonce - 2015 Beyonce arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museums latest exhibit "China: Through the Looking Glass," May 4, 2015, in New York. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova - 2014 Karolina Kurkova attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2014, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Florence Welch - 2012 Florence Welch attends "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala, May 7, 2012, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova - 2012 Karolina Kurkova attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2012, in New York. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow - 2011 Gwyneth Paltrow attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2011, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen - 2008 Gisele Bundchen arrives to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy," held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2008, in New York. Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner - 2007 Jennifer Garner attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala "Poiret: King Of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2007, in New York. Peter Kramer/Getty Images