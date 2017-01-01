Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

  • Zoe Saldana - 2016

    Zoe Saldana attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York.
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

  • Karlie Kloss - 2016

    Karlie Kloss attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York.
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban - 2016

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum, May 2, 2016, in New York.
    Venturelli/FilmMagic via Getty Images

  • Katy Perry - 2016

    Katy Perry attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York.
    Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

  • Claire Danes - 2016

    Claire Danes attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York.
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

  • Madonna - 2016

    Madonna and fashion designer Riccardo Tisci attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York.
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

  • Jennifer Lopez - 2015

    Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museums latest exhibit "China: Through the Looking Glass," May 4, 2015, in New York.
    Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

  • Anne Hathaway - 2015

    Anne Hathaway arrives at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2015, in New York.
    Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

  • Rihanna - 2015

    Rihanna arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit, May 4, 2015 in New York.
    Timothy Clary/AFP/Getty Images

  • Sarah Jessica Parker - 2015.

    Sarah Jessica Parker arrives for the Met Gala, May 4, 2015, in New York.
    Ray Tamarra/GC Images via Getty Images

  • Kanye West and Kim Kardashian - 2015

    Kanye West (L) and Kim Kardashian West attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 4, 2015, in New York.
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

  • Beyonce - 2015

    Beyonce arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museums latest exhibit "China: Through the Looking Glass," May 4, 2015, in New York.
    Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

  • Karolina Kurkova - 2014

    Karolina Kurkova attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2014, in New York.
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

  • Florence Welch - 2012

    Florence Welch attends "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala, May 7, 2012, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.
    Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images

  • Karolina Kurkova - 2012

    Karolina Kurkova attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2012, in New York.
    Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

  • Gwyneth Paltrow - 2011

    Gwyneth Paltrow attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2011, in New York.
    Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

  • Gisele Bundchen - 2008

    Gisele Bundchen arrives to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy," held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2008, in New York.
    Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

  • Jennifer Garner - 2007

    Jennifer Garner attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala "Poiret: King Of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2007, in New York.
    Peter Kramer/Getty Images

  • Amber Valletta - 1999

    Amber Valletta attends the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute gala exhibition of "Rock Style," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, Dec. 6, 1999.
    Mari Sarai/Wireimage/Getty Images

