Auli'i Cravalho laughed off Sunday night's Oscars hiccup, when a flag grazed her head during her performance of a song from Disney's "Moana."

"I'm glad someone noticed it," Cravalho said today on ABC News' "Good Morning America." "I did get a little bump on the head. It was just kind of like a, 'Hey, you're at the Oscars!' It was a good reminder. Things happen and you just kind of got to roll with it."

The 16-year-old actress wowed the crowd as she sang "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana's" soundtrack.

Following her performance, Cravalho tweeted a photo of herself backstage with the caption reading, "Speechless."

"I have no words to fully describe it, which is why 'Speechless' was exactly the right caption for me," she said. "I just felt so much love and support and I will remember this for the rest of my life."

Cravalho, who worked alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Lin-Manuel Miranda on the animated film, said it was "absolutely incredible" collaborating with the two stars.

"Lin-Manuel Miranda is ingenious through and through and Dwayne Johnson is someone that I had been inspired by since I was a young girl," Cravalho said. "I'm still young but I will continue to look up to the both of them and it was wonderful being able to perform with them last night."

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.