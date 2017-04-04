Uzo Aduba was unable to attend "Orange Is the New Black" co-star Samira Wiley's wedding, but she isn't hiding her joy.

"I was in Atlanta, I had to film a movie," Aduba told People magazine. "But everybody kept texting me pictures."

Wiley wed "OITNB" writer Lauren Morelli March 25 in Palm Springs, California. Aduba gushed over the couple.

"I love them," she said, adding that she had just talked to Wiley the day before. "Those women are the best."

Wiley, who plays the beloved Poussey Washington in the hit Netflix series, shared photos on Instagram of the ceremony and the subsequent honeymoon bliss, so those who couldn't attend had no trouble sharing in the happiness.

Aduba, who spoke to People at an event where she received the Point Courage Award for her LGBT advocacy, also praised the couple's work for the LGBT community.

"They're doing so much, like the Point Foundation does here, bringing visibility and their mission so that young people have the opportunity to realize that actually you are like everyone else and should be seen and heard and live out loud," Aduba, 36, said.

Morelli was previously married to TV producer Steve Basilone, but she has said they split after realizing she was gay. She penned an essay about the experience for Mic.

Aduba also gave a hint to "OITNB" fans who are aching for the show's return after last season's explosive cliffhanger finale.

"This coming season we pick up where we left off," Aduba, who plays Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren, said. "My advice is that everyone invest in seat belts for your couch because you're going to want to buckle up."

The new season of "Orange Is the New Black" hits Netflix Sunday.