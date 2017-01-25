Take the Oscar Nominee Trivia Quiz

On the ABC News app? Click HERE to watch this interactive video.



Test your knowledge of the upcoming 89th Academy Awards in the interactive quiz above to see how much you know about the films and actors nominated. ABC News quizzed people this week at the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

Questions in the quiz include:

-Which of the following films was not nominated for best picture?

-What film picked up the most nominations, and in turn tied for receiving the most ever in history?

-Of the following who was nominated for best lead actress?

-Which actor was nominated for best lead actor, who also won a Golden Globe for his role this year?

-What day are the 89th Academy Awards?

