Halle Berry, Kate McKinnon and Samuel L. Jackson will be presenting at the 89th Academy Awards.

They were among the second round of presenters announced by the academy this morning.

Others include previous Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine, "Fifty Shades" stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, "Avengers" stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, previous Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld and Golden Globe winner Gael Garcia Bernal.

They will join last year's Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander, who were previously announced as presenters.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26.