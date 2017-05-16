Prince William followed in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana, by making a visit today to the Royal Marsden Hospital, Europe’s largest cancer hospital.

Diana was president and patron of the hospital until her death in 1997. William, who has since stepped into his mother's role with the hospital, visited with young cancer patients at the hospital's Sutton location as he marked 10 years of his association with the hospital.

The Duke of Cambridge, 34, paid a visit to a 6-year-old chemotherapy patient named Daisy who clutched a stuffed penguin while William helped her attach her hospital ID bracelet.

@royalmarsdenNHS @royalmarsden The Duke helps put on Daisy's name tag @royalmarsdenNHS Oak Centre for Children and Young People. pic.twitter.com/pl9OLlX9Pc — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2017

William later praised the artwork of a 4-year-old boy named George and participated in a painting workshop in the hospital's arts and crafts playroom.

Diana made her first solo visit to Royal Marsden Hospital in 1982.

The hospital, whose main branch is located in Chelsea, treats more than 50,000 patients with cancer annually. Patients travel to the hospital from around the world for its groundbreaking advancements in cancer treatment.

William also stopped by the hospital's radiotherapy unit, which he previously visited in 2005.

In 2005, before he became President, The Duke of Cambridge carried out work experience in the Radiotherapy department at @royalmarsdenNHS. pic.twitter.com/Ft4pb3X4tB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2017

The Duke getting to grips with a radiotherapy machine #HRHvisit pic.twitter.com/in53QRopCt — The Royal Marsden (@royalmarsdenNHS) May 16, 2017

Last May, William joined American designer Ralph Lauren for the dedication of a groundbreaking new breast cancer facility made possible by a $5 million donation from Lauren.

Today's hospital visit is the latest event in a busy week for William.

The prince paid a private, unannounced visit Monday to St. Vincent's Centre, a homeless charity he first visited with his mother and brother, Prince Harry, 23 years ago. The center, run by The Passage charity, works to help homeless people transform their lives and provides resources, training and support to put them on the path to well-being.

William, the father of 3-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, discreetly slipped into St. Vincent's Centre Monday and spent several hours there for a mix of meetings and a facility tour.

William, like Princess Diana, has been a huge advocate for programs supporting the homeless. In 2009, William spent a night sleeping on the street for the charity Centrepoint, for which Diana was royal patron.

William and Harry are marking the 20th anniversary of their mother's death this year with a series of high-profile charitable endeavors to honor Diana's legacy. The pair just concluded a yearlong, groundbreaking campaign to break the stigma surrounding mental illness for their charity Heads Together, which they formed with Princess Kate.

Later this week, William and Harry will present the Diana Award at St. James Palace to honor their mother's legacy. The brothers will recognize 20 young people for their compassion, kindness, and devotion to service, honoring the ideals Diana exhibited during her short life.

William and Harry have also commissioned a statue of Princess Diana for the grounds of Kensington Palace, where a special White Garden in the palace's Sunken Garden has been installed to honor Diana.

The historic Royal Palaces are also holding a special exhibition to commemorate Diana's life.