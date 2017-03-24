Prince William, Princess Kate announce school choice for Prince George

Mar 24, 2017, 2:28 PM ET
PHOTO: Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Marks Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Dec. 25, 2016. Andrew Matthews/Reuters
Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Dec. 25, 2016.

Prince William and Princess Kate will send their oldest child, Prince George, to Thomas's Battersea School, a private school in Battersea, South London, in September.

Kensington Palace announced the school choice in a statement today saying, "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education."

Speculation over where George, who will turn 4 in July, would attend had focused on Wetherby School, a school located near Kensington Palace that William and Prince Harry attended before they went to Eton.

Prince George, Princess Kate spotted in candid moment at horse trials

Princess Kate speaks on the 'pressure' of motherhood, reacts to London terror attack

William, 34, and Kate, 35, though chose Thomas's, a coeducation school with tuition of $22,000 per year. The school has approximately 500 students and is located in a middle-class area of London.

PHOTO: Thomass Battersea School in London.Google
Thomas's Battersea School in London.

Thomas's Battersea includes children from a variety of backgrounds whom George will one day lead when he is king. Parents of current students were briefed ahead of the announcement today.

The school's headmaster, Ben Thomas, also issued a statement welcoming George to Thomas's.

"We are honoured and delighted that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen Thomas's Battersea for Prince George," the statement read. "We greatly look forward to welcoming him and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

William and Kate, also the parents of Princess Charlotte, who will turn 2 in May, have made a very measured and considered approach to George's education. The Cambridges have not been afraid to depart from tradition and chart their own path for what they think will best protect their children.

PHOTO: Britains Prince William, right, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive with Prince George, center, and Princess Charlotte to attend a Christmas Day service at St Marks Church in Englefield on December 25, 2016. Andrew Matthews/AFP/Getty Images
Britain's Prince William, right, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive with Prince George, center, and Princess Charlotte to attend a Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield on December 25, 2016.

George has been attending Westacre, a local Montessori school near the family's country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, a few days per week since January 2016.

PHOTO: Prince George is seen on his way to his first day of nursery school, Jan. 6, 2016.Kensington Palace/Twitter
Prince George is seen on his way to his first day of nursery school, Jan. 6, 2016.

William and Kate plan to move their full-time residence to Kensington Palace in the fall as George begins school.

PHOTO: A general view of Kensington Palace, Jan. 8, 2013 in London.Indigo/Getty Images
A general view of Kensington Palace, Jan. 8, 2013 in London.