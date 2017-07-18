Prince William and Princess Kate paid a somber visit to the Stutthof concentration camp near Gdansk, Poland, today amid heavy security.

William and Kate, both 35, met with five Holocaust survivors at Stutthof, one of the first concentration camps installed outside of Germany, and one of the last to be liberated by the Allies in 1945. More than 110,000 people from 28 countries were imprisoned at Stutthof during World War II and 65,000, including 28,000 Jewish people, died in the gas ovens and by lethal injection.

The Duke and Duchess walk through the site of the camp with the Director of Stutthof Museum, Piotr Tarnowski. pic.twitter.com/le5n5evwTx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 18, 2017

The Duke and Duchess are shown a series of exhibits that illustrate the conditions in which prisoners had to live at Stutthof. pic.twitter.com/OSYVFK4OZm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 18, 2017

This morning The Duke and Duchess will visit the former Nazi German Concentration Camp Stutthof, which is located in northern Poland. pic.twitter.com/tMWcxIugh8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 18, 2017

William and Kate plan to visit Gdansk's central market square following their visit to Stutthof. The royal couple will sample some of the local specialties, including pierogi and a Gdansk liqueur, and see local amber craftsmen, musicians, and artists at work at the street party.

William and Kate will later attend a reception at the Gdansk Shakespeare Theater, of which William's father, Prince Charles, is a patron.

Later today, William and Kate will see the shipyards of Gdansk, the birthplace of Solidarity, which led to the downfall of Communism in Poland. The couple's visit there will include a meeting with Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and former Polish president Lech Walesa.

Kate, dressed in a floral two-piece Erdem dress, caught the attention of royal observers Monday with her reply to being given a stuffed animal designed for newborns at a tech start-up event in Warsaw.

Upon receiving the gift, Kate turned to William and said while laughing, "We will just have to have more babies."

Speculation has been rampant about if and when William and Kate will add to their family. Their two children, Princess Charlotte, 2, and Prince George, who turns 4 this month, are joining them on their five-day tour of Poland and Germany.

George and Charlotte, who did not join William and Kate today, were spotted Monday departing the plane with their parents. Charlotte, on her second royal tour, waved and extended her hand to greet the gathered dignitaries while George, on his third royal tour, appeared shyer and had to be coaxed out of the plane clutching William's hand.

The family receives a warm welcome as they touch down for #RoyalVisitPoland ???? pic.twitter.com/qwQsTfJkJL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2017

What a brilliant day in Warsaw and great start to #RoyalVisitPoland???? Looking forward meeting the people of Gdansk tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/WG3QEvpKB5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2017

The family will depart Poland for Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday.